Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020

A UN International Media Seminar on Peace in the Middle East concluded on Wednesday, with a vibrant online panel discussion exploring how the systematic spread of untruths has changed the way traditional news outlets cover the Israel-Palestine conflict, and created avenues for citizen journalists to quickly push out stories to express their lived realities.

