Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 00:00 Hits: 10

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has announced today the winners of the first Model UN Refugee Challenge, which encouraged students worldwide to develop policies to help refugees during their Model UN (MUN). In...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2020/12/5fd0f0c54/record-20000-students-engage-refugee-policies-2020-model-un-refugee-challenge.html