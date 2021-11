Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 08:52 Hits: 4

Aeroflot issued a firm denial of helping migrants and refugees travel to Belarus after reports said the EU could sanction Russia's flagship airline.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/11/12/russia-not-among-eus-sanctions-targets-for-belarus-migrant-crisis-brussels-a75539