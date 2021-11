Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 13:32 Hits: 5

Russian and Belarusian troops will carry out joint tactical exercises at a site located kilometers from the border of EU member Poland.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/11/12/russian-paratroopers-land-in-belarus-as-tensions-simmer-over-migrant-crisis-a75548