Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 10:35 Hits: 0

Both Moscow and Kiev claimed ownership of the precious artifacts dating back to the 2nd century B.C. after Russia annexed the Black Sea peninsula.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/10/26/dutch-court-says-crimean-gold-treasure-must-return-to-ukraine-a75412