Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 09:11 Hits: 0

Kiev hailed this week's court decision to return a priceless collection of Crimean gold to Ukraine as a victory over Moscow.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/10/27/russia-slams-dutch-ruling-on-crimean-gold-as-dangerous-precedent-a75422