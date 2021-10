Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 21 October 2021 15:17 Hits: 0

Larisa Krivonosova has already been fined and jailed for portraying Russia's police spokeswoman on a satirical YouTube series.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/10/21/russia-jails-actress-who-appeared-in-police-satire-clip-a75368