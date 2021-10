Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 21:34 Hits: 11

If the project stays on track, the Russian crew will beat a Hollywood project involving Tom Cruise with NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/10/19/russian-film-crew-says-shooting-in-space-a-huge-challenge-a75342