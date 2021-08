Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 23 August 2021 08:22 Hits: 0

The man received free land on one of the Kuril Islands as part of Russia’s program to rejuvenate its Far East regions.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/08/23/russian-man-swims-to-japan-to-apply-for-asylum-reports-a74867