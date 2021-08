Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 20 August 2021 16:58 Hits: 0

The outlets are two of Russia’s only remaining independent media and the latest in a slew of “foreign agent” labels levied this year.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/08/20/russia-labels-broadcaster-dozhd-investigative-site-istories-foreign-agents-a74857