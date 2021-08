Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 08:42 Hits: 0

An official also said that Moscow will decide on recognizing the new Taliban government based "on the conduct of the new authorities."

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/08/16/russia-to-partially-evacuate-kabul-embassy-staff-after-taliban-takeover-a74799