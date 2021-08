Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 14:19 Hits: 0

Moscow has a history of pragmatism toward the Islamist militia and appears well placed for a transition in Afghanistan.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/08/16/as-chaos-engulfs-kabul-russia-says-its-ready-to-work-with-the-taliban-a74809