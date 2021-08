Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 11 August 2021 11:47 Hits: 9

Alexei Kudin was charged with assaulting a security officer during last year's election protests in Belarus, charges he denies.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/08/11/world-kickboxing-championship-extradited-from-russia-jailed-in-belarus-reports-a74758