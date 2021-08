Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 12:48 Hits: 0

Officials have been having closed-door meetings on how to adapt to changes in the global energy market.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/08/05/ministries-tasked-with-figuring-out-how-to-prepare-russia-for-energy-transition-rbc-a74708