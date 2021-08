Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021 14:38 Hits: 1

Russia's forest fires have now devastated 13.4 million hectares of land — an area roughly the size of Greece — so far in 2021.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/08/04/russia-sees-record-wildfire-spread-as-siberian-blazes-rage-on-a74695