Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 01 August 2021 12:00 Hits: 0

Zasursky headed the department for 42 years and is considered the "father" of post-Soviet journalism.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/08/01/yasen-zasursky-president-of-moscow-university-journalism-department-is-dead-at-91-a74665