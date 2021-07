Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 07:43 Hits: 7

For the third straight year Russia's coldest region has seen wildfires so vicious they have nearly overwhelmed the forest protection service.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/07/29/we-need-more-people-exhausted-firefighters-battle-siberia-blazes-a74643