Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 13:29 Hits: 0

Russia said it will stage military drills next month with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan near Afghanistan's border where the Taliban has led a lightning offensive against government troops.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/07/19/russia-to-hold-central-asia-army-drills-near-afghan-border-a74558