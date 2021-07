Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 13:22 Hits: 1

Instead of going on the offensive, observers say, Moscow is preoccupied with mitigating the fallout from the reputational blow.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/07/22/in-doping-scandal-russia-opts-for-honorable-surrender-a74587