Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 23 July 2021 07:38 Hits: 2

The head of Russia's Olympic Committee believes his athletes are headed to the Tokyo Games with an unfair disadvantage.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/07/23/no-flag-no-anthem-but-russia-olympic-chief-still-wants-tokyo-golds-a74586