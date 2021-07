Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 23 July 2021 09:43 Hits: 1

“I’ve made my choice: No deals whatsoever,” Ivan Safronov wrote of the treason investigation he says is unfounded.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/07/23/no-plea-bargain-in-treason-case-russian-ex-journalist-safronov-says-in-since-deleted-column-a74594