Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 10:07 Hits: 2

Documents obtained by The Moscow Times show a failed agreement used the same controversial resale deal linked to a royal middleman in the UAE.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/07/19/kenyas-failed-sputnik-v-deal-used-emirati-resale-scheme-a74554