Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 10:37 Hits: 3

Yabloko stalwarts see little chance of victory in September’s high-stakes elections to the country’s national parliament.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/07/06/we-are-not-revolutionaries-russias-last-liberal-party-operates-under-no-illusions-a74440