Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 17:14 Hits: 4

The U.S. envoy asked that member states respect a cybersecurity framework already in place, while her Russian counterpart called for a new treaty.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/06/29/us-russia-at-odds-as-un-council-confronts-threat-of-cyberattacks-a74380