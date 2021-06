Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 13:58 Hits: 1

He added that Russia is willing to further its dialogue with the U.S. as long as Washington was also ready to do so.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/06/17/bidens-media-image-has-nothing-to-do-with-reality-putin-says-a74245