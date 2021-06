Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 14:35 Hits: 1

Russian authorities have claimed that Sputnik V is effective against the more-contagious variant first identified in India.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/06/17/russias-sputnik-v-vaccine-maker-promises-delta-variant-boosters-to-rivals-a74243