Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 17:37 Hits: 7

Putin has renewed an offer to swap prisoners ahead of his first summit Wednesday with Joe Biden, who has come under growing pressure to free Americans in Russian jails.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/06/14/putin-backs-prisoner-swap-with-us-ahead-of-biden-summit-a74212