Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 13:19 Hits: 0

Ivan Zhdanov, the former director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, has been living in Lithuania to avoid being jailed in Russia.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/06/11/russia-places-exiled-navalny-aide-on-wanted-list-a74195