Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 16:02 Hits: 1

The Council of Europe's committee of ministers is "gravely concerned" that Navalny "remains in detention and his conviction stands."

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/06/10/council-of-europe-urges-russia-to-release-navalny-immediately-a74185