Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 12:47 Hits: 1

Nobel Arustamyan, who has Armenian ancestry, was banned over his visits to the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/06/09/azerbaijan-organizers-ban-russian-journalist-from-euro-2020-a74168