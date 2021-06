Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 11:51 Hits: 4

Dmitry Bykov had nearly died after falling ill during an April 2019 tour of Russia’s regions.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/06/09/fsb-unit-linked-to-navalny-poisoning-targeted-prominent-writer-investigation-a74165