Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 04:30 Hits: 3

VTimes was formed by ex-Vedomosti editors and journalists who left after clashing with a chief editor they accused of pro-Kremlin censorship.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/06/03/independent-russian-news-site-vtimes-shuts-down-following-foreign-agent-labeling-a74084