Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 13:05 Hits: 0

The new natural gas facility, Arctic LNG II, is being built by Novatek next to the Yamal peninsula.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/05/27/european-parliamentarians-demand-end-to-investment-in-russian-gas-project-a74028