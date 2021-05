Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 09:47 Hits: 8

Air France cancelled another flight from Paris to Moscow on Friday after Russia rejected a flight plan that would have skipped Belarusian airspace.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/05/28/another-air-france-flight-to-moscow-scrapped-for-skipping-belarus-a74041