Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 07:45 Hits: 1

Built on the ruins of an old Soviet site, Russia's "Arctic Trefoil" base is Moscow's key asset in the Arctic military race.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/05/19/russia-asserts-presence-in-arctic-with-northern-military-base-a73942