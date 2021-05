Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 10:01 Hits: 11

Both Putin and Mayor Sergei Sobyanin's approval ratings were several times higher than those of the Moscow City Duma and municipal deputies.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/05/14/moscow-residents-more-likely-to-approve-of-putin-than-city-authorities-poll-a73896