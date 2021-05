Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 09:02 Hits: 6

More than half of Russian respondents also said they are not afraid of contracting the coronavirus — a sharp rise from last year.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/05/12/majority-of-russians-still-not-ready-to-get-sputnik-vaccine-poll-a73861