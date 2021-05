Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 09:18 Hits: 11

Russia earlier this year banned U.S. diplomatic missions from employing non-Americans, forcing the embassy to reduce its "consular workforce by 75%."

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/05/12/us-halts-consular-services-in-russia-after-diplomatic-row-a73867