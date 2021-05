Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 10:12 Hits: 1

Olga Misik, 19, became a symbol of Russia’s opposition after she read the Constitution in front of riot officers at a protest.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/05/11/russia-sentences-teen-activist-who-defied-riot-police-with-constitution-reading-a73852