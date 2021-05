Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 20:00 Hits: 1

Moscow said its move was a response to sanctions imposed by the EU over the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/04/30/russia-sanctions-european-officials-in-tit-for-tat-move-a73800