Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 09:50 Hits: 7

The death shed light on a disturbing Russian YouTube trend where content creators get paid to broadcast violent and humiliating acts.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/04/28/russian-youtuber-jailed-for-abused-girlfriends-live-streamed-death-a73762