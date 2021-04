Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 20 April 2021 12:58 Hits: 1

Putin's Federal Assembly speech comes amid high tensions with Ukraine, the U.S. and Europe, economic discontent and Alexei Navalny's failing health.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/04/20/putin-to-speak-on-state-of-the-nation-amid-foreign-policy-domestic-crises-a73675