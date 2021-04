Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 10:44 Hits: 3

In 2014, the coal town of Gukovo found itself caught up in the war in eastern Ukraine. Now, its residents just want better roads.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/04/19/please-lets-not-have-another-war-few-want-conflict-in-struggling-russian-border-town-a73648