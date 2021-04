Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 12:34 Hits: 3

"We categorically do not agree with these conclusions," the Kremlin said of Prague's expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats accused of spying.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/04/19/russia-says-expulsion-of-diplomats-from-prague-provocative-a73656