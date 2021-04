Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 12:18 Hits: 1

The Kremlin has long dismissed the reports that Russia offered bounties to the Taliban to kill American soldiers in Afghanistan.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/04/16/us-intel-has-low-to-moderate-confidence-in-reports-of-russia-taliban-bounties-a73619