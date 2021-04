Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 14:35 Hits: 1

The suspect is alleged to have been told to bring the weapon and hitman to Germany, spy on the victim and be the driver for the assassination.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/04/16/germany-probes-russian-over-plot-to-murder-chechen-dissident-a73629