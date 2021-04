Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 07:52 Hits: 5

Leonid Volkov wrote on social media that the pair tried using his name to organize a conference call with a key European security body.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/04/09/notorious-russian-pranksters-foiled-in-latest-hoax-navalny-aide-a73532