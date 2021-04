Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 13:11 Hits: 0

The shortage could jeopardize the $400-billion National Projects development package, which was already struggling to meet deadlines.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/04/08/virus-driven-migrant-shortage-keeps-russia-from-ambitious-plans-kremlin-a73524