Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 12:31 Hits: 0

Last year's plans for Chinese leader Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the parade were scuttled by the coronavirus.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/04/07/foreign-dignitaries-not-invited-to-russias-wwii-victory-parade-kremlin-a73509