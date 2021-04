Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 08:43 Hits: 12

One high-ranking diplomat in Moscow with knowledge of the issue said Russia was “very unhappy” about the harsh treatment of its diplomats.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/04/01/russian-diplomats-in-north-korea-facing-acute-shortages-of-food-essentials-as-frustration-builds-a73436